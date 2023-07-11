Kwara State Police command has linked recent upsurge in cult activities and crimes in the Ilorin metropolis to some unscrupulous commercial motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) operators, promising to implement night ban on their operations in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that one person was killed at Oke Apomu area of Adangba in the state capital by suspected cultists on the eve of July 7 celebration by cultists, while the metropolis had witnessed attacks and counter-attacks of rival cult groups in recent time.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday during her maiden press conference, the state Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said that the command, under her watch, would ensure full implementation on restriction of movement of Okada and Keke operators, especially at night, in order to reduce the spate of kidnapping, cult activities, among all other forms of crime in the state.

“The law restricting movement of okada operators at night by the state government had been in place since about 2007. These criminal elements use okada and tricycle to ferry either their victims or themselves for cult activities and other forms of crime, especially at night. Interestingly, most of them are artisans. We’re saying that we’ll give them no space nor mercy. We’ll clamp down on them. The ban on night movement of okada is for security and to prevent crime”, she said.

The new Commissioner of Police, who described her assumption of office as homecoming, was at a time the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Command.

Adelesi, who identified contemporary policing as IT-centric, said that urgent steps would be taken to improve on the employment of ICT as a veritable tool of reducing the probability of felons escaping apprehension.

“Efforts will therefore be intensified in collaboration with other relevant government, non-governmental agencies and the public to make crime unattractive and unprofitable”, she said.

She also said that arrangements were being made to strengthen existing collaboration among neighbouring state commands like Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Niger states as a way of forestalling felons from taking undue advantage of the interstate boundaries to perpetrate criminal activities.

The Kwara Police boss said that the Police border patrol squad, domiciled in the state, would also be effectively deployed and supervised to forestall cross border crime.

“I am happy to observe that Kwara State is noted for having a low crime rate. Despite the low crime rate, it is pertinent to state that the Command is not absolutely free from threats. Some of the identified threats are kidnapping, robbery, cultism and allied offences, intra and inter communal clashes as well as road traffic accidents (RTA).

“It is pertinent to bring to the notice of all that the emphasis of the Command under my watch shall be on crime prevention. This is borne out of our conviction that the emotional, social, economic and practical costs of victimization are unquantifiable and extremely burdensome.





“Our resolve to have crime prevention as the major policy thrust is further enhanced by the notion that crime can directly undermine the legitimacy of a state by destroying the trust relationship between the people and the state.

“This is because the most obligation of the state is to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“Consequently, concerted efforts will be made to put in place and sustain strategies which reduce, avoid or eliminate victimization by crime or violence. Such strategies include intelligence gathering, intensified anti-crime patrols, cooperation and collaboration with sister security agencies, as well as deployment of Quick Response Squads.

“Existing efforts to cooperate and collaborate with the communities will also be enhanced since they are in good position to contribute to the policing of their environment. These strategies are aimed at preventing the occurrence of crimes by reducing opportunities and increasing the risks of being apprehended.

“I am not unaware of the dirge of both human and material resources needed for the execution of our strategies. I want to however assure all that the Command will ensure the judicious and effective deployment of the available manpower and law enforcement equipment (LEE) for the protection of the lives and property of all law abiding citizens and residents of the State with a view to enhancing the quality of life and provision of adequate security needed for economic activities to thrive in the State.

“Let me however use this medium to solicit for the cooperation of every law abiding member of the public in our resolve to make Kwara State a very safe and secured place where peace and tranquility reign.

“I want to assure you that the Police will be civil but firm in discharging its statutory duties without fear or favour. The officers and men will be effectively super intended to ensure they discharge their duties with a high level of professionalism while particular attention shall be paid to the protection and promotion of the human rights of all”.

