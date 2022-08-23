Tribunal grants Oyetola/APC request to inspect Osun election materials, scan voter register

Osun Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday, granted the request of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to inspect election materials and electronically

scan the voter register used for the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal also permitted them to inspect and scan the ballot papers used for the poll.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, thereafter, directed that the Osun governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, be summoned through ‘substitution after granted the two applications (motion exparte) by the plaintiffs.

The judge ordered that the notice of summon should be pasted on the notice board of the tribunal.

In his own submission, counsel for Oyetola and the APC, Yomi Aliu (SAN), said all efforts made by the court bailiff to serve Adeleke the notice of summoned has not been successful because security guards in his house in Ede did not give him chance to drop the summon notice as someone in the house directed the guards to disregard the notice.

The counsel, who prayed the tribunal to substitute the notice of service by pasting it on the notice board of the court, quoted the bailiff through an affidavit presented that his security men did not allow him to perform his lawful duty to serve Adeleke the summon notice at his home.

