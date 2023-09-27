The Ebonyi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, convened at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja, dismissed a petition filed by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its governorship candidate, Prof Benard Odoh, contesting the election of Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

Odoh’s petition sought to challenge Governor Nwifuru’s election on the grounds of non-qualification, citing Section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The argument revolved around Nwifuru’s prior role as a member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and Speaker under the PDP, claiming he was not qualified to contest the gubernatorial election.

The petitioners, APGA and Odoh, urged the Tribunal to nullify Nwifuru’s victory based on his alleged disqualification and requested a second election per Sections 179(3) and (4) of the Constitution.

They also advocated for a fresh election between the top two candidates from the initial election on March 18, 2023, and sought an annulment or setting aside of the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Nwifuru by INEC.

However, the three-member tribunal panel, led by Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, ruled that the petitioners lacked the locus standi (legal standing) to file the petition, deeming the issue an internal matter of the APC.

