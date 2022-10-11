International Day of the Girl Child: Senator Nnamani urges Governments to address challenges of female folks

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has urged governments at all levels to make deliberate efforts to address the challenges militating against the advancement of the girl child in the country.

Senator Nnamani listed the problems facing the girl child in Nigeria to include early child marriages with attendant birth trauma, vesico -vaginal fistula and psychosocial maladjustment.

The two time former Governor of Enugu State in a goodwill will message to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child added that discrimination in access to education, poor or near absence of menstrual hygiene, welfare and education gender discriminatory practices in favour of the Boy Child as some of the problems .

The United Nations General Assembly had on December 19, 2011 adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 every year as the International Day of the Girl Child to among other things recognize girls’ right and the unique challenges they face around the world.

This year’s International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote their empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights .

The United Nations canvassed that adolescent girls have the right to a safe , educated and healthy life , not only during their critical formative years but also as they mature into women.

Senator Nnamani urged that the girl child needed to be protected, supported and encouraged pointing out that like UN stated “If girls are effectively supported during their adolescent years, they have the potential to change the worlds both as the empowered girls , mothers , household heads and even political leaders”.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani MD, FACOG

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD

