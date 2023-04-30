Sample 1: “Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has formerly joined Peoples Democratic Party…Obaseki was disqualified by his former party, APC, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting questionable certificates.” (Obaseki formally joins PDP…Opera News, 19 January, 2020)

I draw readers’ attention to the use of the words former(ly) and formal(ly) in the following contexts: “Mr Godwin Obaseki has formerly joined Peoples Democratic Party”; “Obaseki was disqualified by his former party…”; “Obaseki formally joins PDP”. Of the three instances, the only one that is incorrect is the first one: “Mr Obaseki has formerly joined Peoples Democratic Party.”The appropriate form for this context is formally (and not formerly). This correct form is what we have in the headline: “Obaseki formally joins PDP…” The word formerly conveys the idea of: previously; in previous times; before. But that is not the idea the context suggests; the context communicates the idea of a solemn ceremony, of officially and publicly conducted ceremony. The word that conveys that meaning is the adverb formally, a word that should replace formerly in the context under review. The rest of this article is dedicated to illustrating the difference between these two words and their related forms.

There is a difference between formally and formerly, a difference often blurred in the Nigerian perception by poor pronunciation. Now, we illustrate the difference in meaning and usage between former(ly) and formal(ly). Now read the following sentences: 1) It was surprising that a former chairman of our party could be so shameless as to join another party. 2) He earns much more salary here than he did in his former employment. 3) Disciplined and respectable as he seems, he has had two former wives. 4) Former students of the institution are holding meetings on the possibility of giving it a facelift. 5) In former times, Sanitary Inspectors had some of the powers reserved exclusively today for the police. 6) I ran into a former classmate who introduced me to the new business. 7) Two former governors are being prosecuted for embezzlement and related corrupt practices. 8) It is interesting listening to the testimonies of the former armed robber, now an evangelist. 9) One of the guests is a former beauty queen. 10) One of the governors is a former labour leader. 11) The clinic was formerly housed in an old property belonging to the Local Government. 12) The school formerly belonged to a Christian Mission. 13) The young man was formerly working with an expatriate firm. 14) Our rates of pay were formerly higher than those of the civil servants. 15) It was formerly thought that the earth was flat. 16) Mathematics was formerly regarded as an arts subject. 17) The Nigerian economy formerly ranked among the strongest in the third world countries. 18) The English language formerly belonged exclusively to the British Isles. 19) The nursing profession was formerly associated with women only. 20) Twins were formerly believed to be demons or gods unfit to live with humans.

The word formal(ly) has do with official situations or conditions or behaviour. Now read the following sentences: 1) It is now time to formally welcome our guests. 2) The former leaders have not formally handed over to the new leaders. 3) The President formally announced the dissolution of the council yesterday. 4) The formal inauguration of the 8th Senate was characterized by controversy. 5) The occasion was declared open formally by the Vice Chancellor. 6) Formal education in modern times is synonymous with western education. 7) Before any other thing, we must have formal introduction. 8) Nobody can occupy a position like that without formal training. 9) The case will be presented formally today. 10) To be admitted into the hall, you have to be formally dressed. 11) Jokes of that nature should not be cracked on formal occasions. 12) A formal meeting is being arranged between the new Senate President and the President of the Federal Republic. 13) A letter has been written formally appointing him as MD. 14) Since the meeting has not adjourned formally, nobody should leave. 15) The chairman formally assumed duty last Wednesday. 16) The Matriculation day is the day new students are formally admitted into the university system. 17) The so-called engagement is the occasion the future groom’s parents formally request the future bride’s parents to release their daughter to them. 18) Retirement marks the retiree’s formal disengagement from service. 19) This is not an occasion for formal, boring speeches but for celebration and jollity. 20) The book will be formally presented to the public before the end of the year.

At any rate, the word formally should replace formerly in the context under review.

Sample 2: “Love knows no barrier, and it transcends beyond groups or nationality, age or looks.” (5 years after Adams Oshiomole married Cape Verde Beauty Queen…Opera News, 29 July, 2020)

I draw readers’ attention to the phrase transcend beyond which occurs in the structure “Love…transcends beyond ethnic groups or nationality.” Readers should please note that the meaning of the word beyond is contained in the verb transcend. To transcend is to go beyond. In other words, the phrase is a tautology.

Consider the following sentences: 1a) The love he has for her transcends that between a husband and his wife. 1b) The love he has for her is beyond that between a husband and his wife. 2a) His intelligence transcends that of a normal child. 2b) His intelligence is beyond that of a normal child. 3a) God’s ways transcend human comprehension. 3b) God’s ways are beyond human comprehension. 4a) Mysteries are phenomena that transcend intellectual conception. 4b) Mysteries are phenomena that are beyond intellectual conception. 5a) These are truths that transcend cultural boundaries. 5b) These are truths that are beyond cultural boundaries. 6a) The revelations transcend my personal experience. 6b) The revelations are beyond my personal experience. 7a) Spiritual experience transcends intellectual or emotional experience.7b) Spiritual experience is beyond intellectual or emotional experience. 8a) National unity should transcend primordial instincts. 8b) National unity should be beyond primordial instincts.

Conclusion: Only one of the two words will suffice to convey the reporter’s thought.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE