Nestle Nigeria has graduated no fewer than 20 beneficiaries from her Abaji 3rd batch of Graduates Technical Training Center in Abuja.

The 18-month intensive, Nestlé Technical Training Program was designed to help bridge the technical skills gap by equipping young people with the skills to contribute to the industrial acceleration needed to drive economic development in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2011, the program equips participants with machining, mechanical fitting operations, electrical operations, instrumentation operations and automation skills, preparing them for the prestigious London City and Guilds technical certification.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Wassim Elhusseini said, “At Nestlé, one of our focus areas is to contribute to the efforts to help young people develop the capabilities and skills they need to participate in growing our economy.

“The technical training program prepares youth to access economic opportunities either through employment or the creation of their own enterprise with the acquired skills.

“This is important in view of the statistics showing that over 13.9 million youths are either unemployed, in unstable employment, or underemployed.

“I am very happy to announce to you today, that all graduates of this batch have been employed by Nestlé Nigeria! So, you see, this initiative is not only good for the individuals who participate and for their families and communities, but also good for our company; a Win-Win-Win! We are indeed creating shared value.”

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, represented by Mr Hamid Nagogo, Assistant Director, Enterprise Development and Promotion Department of the Ministry said, “The Ministry is delighted and proud to see vibrant youth who have gone through the 18-month training process to obtain the City and Guilds certification.

We particularly commend Nestlé for this laudable initiative on youth empowerment. We trust that the company will continue to partner with the Government to provide more opportunities for skills development to support the acquisition of decent jobs by young people across the country”.

According to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Muhammed Bello, who was represented by Mallam Muhammed Bashir, Director, Human Resources Management, Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, “Technical knowledge and other hands-on skills are essential tools required for the growth and development of any nation.

“I commend Nestlé Nigeria for her efforts in empowering the youth through education and training as this will go a long way to create a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy”.





In his comments, Mr Wale Oyerinde, Director General, Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) said, “NECA and ITF are proud to be collaborating with Nestlé for this skills development program.

Celebrating the graduation of the 3rd batch is a major achievement and milestone in solving the challenge of the teeming youth population in the country’s youth unemployment. Through this training program, Nestlé is not only filling the pipeline for experienced technicians required in the Industrial sector but the company is also improving the capacity and ability of the young ones to support their families and communities, creating compounding socio-economic impact”.

One of the beneficiaries, Precious Iyamu told Nestlé Management at the graduation ceremony that: “The successful completion of the training program is a huge feat for all of us. This platform is an opportunity that we do not take for granted. We will make you proud”.

“I can confidently tell young people across the country that they should not give up hope, as their dreams and aspirations are attainable if they put in the required work and dedication to prepare themselves to access opportunities when they become available.”

