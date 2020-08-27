Trailer driver loses control, crashes vehicle into building at Owode Onirin, Lagos

It was a divine intervention for residents of a building in the Owode Onirin area of Lagos State on Thursday when they escaped unhurt as the driver of a trailer lost control due to excessive speed and crashed into the building, destroying it in the process.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when the driver of the trailer, who was heading towards Ikorodu, lost control following excessive speed, making him to veer off the road and crash into the house.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a statement by Nosa Okunbor, its Head of public Affairs, the residents who were around and who quickly saw the vehicle heading to the direction of the house quickly fled before the trailer could crash into the building.

The statement added that though the driver of the vehicle was also unhurt, most part of the building were destroyed by the trailer which was stuck inside the before it was taken out of the building by emergency officials of the agency.

According to the statement by agency: “On arrival at the incident scene, an empty articulated truck was involved in a lone accident. The articulated truck veered off the road and crashed into a residential building.

“No injuries recorded, as the residents of the above said residential building escaped death by whiskers while the driver also came out of the incident unhurt.

“Investigations conducted revealed that the immediate cause of the accident was due to recklessness of the driver. The truck has been recovered off the building.”

