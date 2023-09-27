A devastating fire broke out at a wedding in Al-Hamdaniya in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 people and leaving 150 others injured.

The incident occurred while hundreds of people were celebrating at the venue, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, although early reports suggest it may have been sparked by fireworks.

The highly flammable building materials used in the venue’s construction contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, causing parts of the ceiling to collapse.

While some guests managed to escape, many were trapped inside the burning hall.

It remains unclear whether the bride and groom were among the victims, with conflicting reports suggesting their fate.

Firefighters battled the blaze, and rescuers searched through the rubble for survivors. The injured have been transported to hospitals across the Nineveh region, but the death toll may still rise.

Iraq’s prime minister has called for all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the tragic incident.

