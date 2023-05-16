A container-laden truck on Monday fell on a Toyota Camry vehicle around Cement inward Dopemu area of Lagos.

As at the time of filing in this report, details and numbers of fatalities remained unknown as sympathisers were waiting for the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) to come and lift the container from on top of the car.

Confirming the accident on its Twitter handle on Monday evening, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said its officials are on ground to ensure the accident does not cripple traffic situation within the axis.

According to LASTMA, “An accident involving a container-laden truck and a Toyota Camry occurred at Cement inward Dopemu about an hour ago.

“Men on ground ensuring safety measures in place and managing the traffic situation.”

As at the time of filing this report, LASEMA officials were yet to get to the accident scene to remove the container.

