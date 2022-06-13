Traffic robbers arrested in Lagos

Two members of a dare devil armed robbery squad, who attacked motorists around the Moshood Abiola Garden and other parts of Ketu and Ojota have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement, signed by him and made available to Tribune Online on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that the arrested suspects are assisting the police in their bid to arrest other traffic robbers and criminals in the area.

The police image maker said, “A team of crack detectives has arrested a three-man gang notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings around Abiola Garden, Ketu/Ojota Road, Lagos.”

“The suspects, Kareem Ahmed ‘m’ aged 26 and Afo Emma ‘m’ aged 24 were found with 5 stolen android phones, a jack knife, a cutlass, a mask and weed suspected to be Indian hemp.”

S P Hundeyin also stated that “The suspects are currently assisting the Police in an ongoing investigation aimed at arresting other criminal elements in the axis.”

He also said that “The arrest follows repeated complaints from motorists on the activities of these miscreants along the Ketu/Ojota Road.”

According to Hundeyin, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi fdc, has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots in the state towards ensuring that all miscreants in these areas are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.”

