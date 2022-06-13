Bandits demand N50m for Anglican bishop, wife, driver kidnapped on Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway

Bandits who kidnapped the Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Aderogba, alongside his wife and driver have demanded a ransom of N50 million.

It has been reported that the bishop and two others were kidnapped while travelling on Sunday on Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway.

According to sources, the abductees were travelling to Yewa in Ogun State when they were abducted by bandits.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the abduction.

More details later.

 

