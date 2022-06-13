Abia State Government constitutes Special Security Situation Room in Umunneochi

Following the kidnap and release of the Methodist Prelate, Kanu Uche two weeks around the Umunneochi area of the state, and in furtherance of his determination to stamp out the menace of Kidnapping and killings by terrorists in and around the Umunneochi LGA, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has authorised the immediate constitution of a Special Security Situation Room in the area.

According to Barr Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, this was “to give immediate effect to the decisions reached after his wide consultation with stakeholders in the area”.

“Members of this Committee are to liaise with the Security Agencies and all other necessary institutions to provide succour to the citizens of our Dear State resident in Umunneochi and ensure proper monitoring and implementation of Government Directives in that regard”.

The 11-man committee has His Royal Majesty Eze Okechukwu Chukwuji as its Chairman, while Barr Eze Chikamnayo, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy is the Secretary.

The State Commissioner for Homeland Security is also a member.

Meanwhile, Abia State Government has described the recent abduction of Prof Uwadinachi Iweha as barbaric and unfortunate.

In a special announcement, Barr Eze Chikamnayo. the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy said the state Governor, “Okezie Victor Ikpeazu is particularly pained by this dastardly act given the age and fragility of the health of this Distinguished Abian”.

It would be recalled that Prof Iweha, a 74-years old Fellow of the International College of Surgeons was kidnapped a week ago at his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara in Umuahia South LGA.

He had served the state as the CMD of ABSUTH as well as the CMD of Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre.





Last Friday, the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA Abia State led by its Chairman, Dr Okwuonu staged a protest at Government House, Umuahia, calling on Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to help rescue Prof. Iweha.

According to the commissioner, “We identify with the Nigerian Medical Association, the family and other Stakeholders at this critical time and urge all Stakeholders to work quietly together at this stage towards guaranteeing the safety of Prof Uwadinachi Iweha and other citizens in the custody of these evil men.

“By the grace of God, as a responsive Government charged with the responsibility of Security and welfare of Abians everywhere, we are currently deploying all necessary measures and resources to secure the release of Prof Iweha.

“We, therefore, appeal to all citizens to remain calm and maintain the peace while we diligently do the needful”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Abia State Government constitutes Special Security Situation Room in Umunneochi