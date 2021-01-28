Traffic laws enforcement: Task force set to collaborate with Lagos NURTW

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) are set to collaborate with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Branch, in enforcing the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, made this know while welcoming the executive members of the NURTW (Lagos Branch), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Oluomo (a.k.a MC), during a courtesy visit to the Agency.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Agency, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, copy of which made available to newsmen on Thursday, said Jejeloye said it was pertinent for the Union to educate their members in different dialects on the need to comply with the State Traffic Regulations.

The Task Force boss stressed that the operatives would not tolerate excesses of commercial bus drivers whose illegal activities caused traffic gridlock to other road users by loading or off-loading passengers at undesignated bus stops across the state, as well as those plying BRT corridors and driving against traffic in flagrant disobedience to the Lagos Traffic Law.

“We must all work together to checkmate the recalcitrant commercial bus drivers among them, causing unnecessary obstructions on Lagos roads, as well as those driving on BRT corridors and plying the one-way road in flagrant disobedience to the Lagos Traffic Law,” he said.

Jejeloye averred that the Lagos State government would not condone the killing of innocent members of the public by commercial bus drivers trying to evade arrest from the law enforcement officers after contravening the stipulated rules and regulations on the roads.

He, therefore, urged the delegation to support the government in screening out the criminally-minded drivers, especially those who use their commercial vehicles to rob innocent members of the public, an act which is popularly referred to as “One- Chance.”

While imploring the team to compel their members to always make use of garages provided by the government and desist from using illegal bus-stops, roadsides and drainage alignments as loading points across the State, CSP Jejeloye said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had directed that any arrested traffic offenders would be charged to court and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

NURTW Chairman, Lagos chapter, Mr Musiliu Oluomo (a.k.a MC Oluomo), earlier in his address, requested the collaboration of the Agency, assuring that the Union members were ready to work with Task Force in the area of ensuring strict compliance with the State Traffic Laws across the state.

“Our union members are ready to work with your Agency in the area of ensuring strict compliance with the State Traffic Laws across the State,” Oluomo said.

