Trade Minister, Makinde launch e-hailing service in Ibadan

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo and Oyo State Governor, Engr ‘Seyi Makinde on Thursday, officially launched AFRICAR, a new e-hailing service in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, who appreciated the Stallion Group, a home-grown conglomerate for adding value to the economy of the country in the last 52 years, also commended Governor Seyi Makinde for providing a welcoming environment to AFRICAR.

Adebayo, who is also the first executive said: “Stallion group have created success time and time again, so I am genuinely pleased to participate in the launch of their latest venture and their first major foray into the tech startup space.”

“AFRICAR has the potential to grow existing assembly plants and create supply chain opportunities for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs),” he noted.

The Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde expressed his delight over AFRICAR’s choice of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as its first base for the e-hailing transport service. He said: “I am very delighted to be at the event of today which is a further demonstration of our administration’s commitment to making life comfortable for our people and thereby improving the socio-economic activities of the citizenry and the state at large.”

Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi hinted that “today’s event, AFRICAR Press Launch, attest to the business-friendly atmosphere for investors, made possible by this administration.”

While noting that transportation is evidently important for our economic activity and social life, he highlighted the transport-related projects (like road and park constructions, installation of traffic lights and others) his administration has embarked on in the last three years.

The CEO, AFRICAR, Mr Sahil Vaswani, boasted that all of the cars being used for this project are assembled in Lagos at Stallion Group’s Von Plant.

He said AFRICAR, in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has developed the Bajaj Qute cars used for the new ride-hailing taxiS.

He noted that taxis are capable of travelling a 200,000-kilometre distance and they are GPS monitored. He also hinted that AFRICAR has recorded 10,000 downloads in six weeks.

“This car is assembled in Nigeria by Nigerians and is environmentally friendly, with 50% lower carbon emissions than the average car,” he said.

Present at the event are Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Chief of Staff to the Oyo State governor, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Prof Dahud Shangodoyin, Permanent Secretary, Works and Transport, Mr F.O Falola; Executive Chairman of the Oyo Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA), Dr Akin Fagbemi, and others.





