Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Eben, others ignite souls at Simpli Praise 2021

The just concluded concert, Simpli Praise that took place at Muri Okunola Park on Sunday, December 26 was a huge success as the event remains the talk of the town.

The gospel concert, which was organised by the owner of Simpli Mi homes, Her Royal Highness and MD/CEO of the leading real estate company, Edna Ubebe, and produced by Yaw Naija Production had the likes of gospel musicians, Tope Alabi, Eben, Bj Sax, Ada Ehi, Bukola Bekes, and Akpororo, among others ignited souls and God’s presence was indeed present at the concert.

The Simpli Praise Concert was also graced by celebrities, families, friends and people from the general public gathered to praise and worship God for a wonderful and blessed year as it was a free event.

Ubebe is also the founder of the Edna Ubebe Foundation, an organisation that works for the social development and integration of underprivileged persons, vulnerable youths, children, widows and the aged in our communities in Nigeria.

According to her she gave grants of twenty million naira (N20,000,000) to over 200 widows that needed support on their business and empowerment to start their individual businesses.

Ubebe noted that the concert, which commenced from 2020 with second edition this year, will hold yearly henceforth as it will be a way to worship and praise God for the successful business year.

Producer Steve Onu (YAW) added that being a Nigerian is stressful enough, but that it is essential to thank God always and that the organisers of the concert are looking forward to making the concert bigger and better.

