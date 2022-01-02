One killed, four injured as hoodlums, Amotekun operatives clash in Osun

At least one person lost his life while four others sustained various degrees of injuries when men of Osun State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun corps, clashed with suspected thugs in Osogbo, the state capital on Saturday.

Trouble started when hoodlums seized some tools of engineers usually being used at Olaiya area construction site and in a bid by Amotekun operatives to retrieve the seized items, there was violent clash between them leading to one death.

The fierce clash which lasted about 40 minutes reportedly resulted in bloodshed as other four of the hoodlums also sustained injuries on different parts of their bodies.

Eyewitness account, however revealed that a hoodlum lost his life when he brought out a gun to kill an Amotekun operative who was faster than him and gunned him down in self-defence.

Meanwhile, one of the operatives was stabbed in the head while some were wounded. The hoodlums also damaged the Amotekun patrol van.

In his reaction, the state Commandant, Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewimbi (retd.), said “a group of hoodlums led by one Lekan, also known as ‘Emir’, attacked Amotekun men who were in the area on assignment.”

