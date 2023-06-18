Top Crypto Presales Of 2023: Caged Beasts, DeeLance & DigiToads!

In the overly-saturated crypto market, new projects need to be unique and captivating to capture the attention of the crypto community in their presale stage, inspiring investors to engage in these coins as early as possible to secure their success.

Three exciting presale projects, Caged Beasts (BEASTS), DeeLance (DLANCE), and DigiToads (TOADS) have been gaining traction on the market, and crypto enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting their launch, excited to see what they will bring to the table.

Caged Beasts: The Most Exciting Coin in Presale

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is a new meme coin project that is still in the early stages of its development but is gaining momentum as more and more members of the crypto community are intrigued by its potential. Employing an engaging backstory, BEASTS has been capturing the imagination of crypto enthusiasts everywhere, by playing into the desire to break away from the centralised organisations that have been controlling our finances for so long and embrace a decentralised future where individuals’ money is in their hands.

BEASTS has created an exciting story about mutated lab animals revolting against their human oppressors, holding a mirror up to the reality that so many members of the crypto community are fighting against. Part of the appeal of BEASTS is that the more people invest in the project, the more their characters will grow, which will encourage more and more investors to engage in the currency to see where the story will end up.

Another appealing feature of the coin is its unique referral scheme, wherein if somebody buys BEASTS using another’s referral code, they will receive a 20% bonus while the original investor will receive a 20% commission in USDT, which will cause the community around BEASTS to grow exponentially as more and more people become gripped by this exciting coin.

DeeLance: The Solution to the Freelance Problem

DeeLance (DLANCE) is another exciting project still in its presale that has been showing impressive potential on the market. Recognising the need in the virtual space for a safe and easy way to pay freelance workers for their work, DLANCE is using smart contracts to help secure funds and hold them in escrow until the work is completed, bringing confidence to both parties that specific work will be completed and the freelance worker will be paid on time. This has the potential to be a completely revolutionary project, making the growing gig economy a more secure and sustainable place for individuals to become involved.

Furthermore, this brings greater potential for individuals to destabilise the monopoly that certain corporations have over various markets, as freelancers can be confident that offering their services will be a safe and easy process, giving them more freedom to perform their services and giving them legitimacy in the process.

DigiToads: A Fun Escape for Meme Coin Lovers

DigiToads (TOADS) is another meme coin in its presale that has been catching the attention of meme coin enthusiasts as well as the wider crypto community. Following the incredible success of PepeCoin (PEPE), investors are recognising that the age of Doge may be in jeopardy, and other meme coins, especially frog/toad ones, can go completely viral and bring unbelievable profits to their investors.

As well as offering tokens and NFTs, TOADS has created a Toad-Cade, an immersive TOADS game ecosystem where token holders can battle, breed, and train their TOADS NFTs while using TOADS tokens to help enhance their gaming experience. With an allocated prize fund within this arcade based on TOADS tokens spent, this currency is capitalising on the demand for playable crypto with an incentive to win big.





As more cryptocurrencies are being developed, Caged Beasts, DeeLance, and DigiToads are three that have the potential to stand out in the crowd and capture the imaginations of the crypto community with their unique approaches to the market. Altcoins such as these have the potential to skyrocket in price upon launch, so crypto analysts are increasingly encouraging investors to buy into presales as early as possible to receive the highest return on their investment.

The clock is ticking, and as BEASTS, DLANCE, and TOADS get nearer and nearer to their launches, it is just a matter of time before these top crypto presales ignite the crypto market.

