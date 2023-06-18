In the dynamic panorama of international art, Victor Ubah, a young Nigerian artist, is transforming the status quo with his fusion of tradition and novelty. Born in Lagos, Nigeria in 2000, Victor’s brush strokes on canvas have come to life as a fresh and invigorating force in contemporary art, capturing the imagination of the art world with his vivid blend of one-dimensional backgrounds and geometrically charged Cubist elements.

His artistic journey of Victor began with a landmark solo exhibition in 2021 at the esteemed Bill Brady Gallery in Miami. Here, he boldly embraced the vanguard of Cubism, an art movement with roots reaching back to the early 20th century, led by iconic figures such as Pablo Picasso and George Braque. Yet, Victor’s work is far from a mere echo of the past. Rather, he introduces a modern twist to this traditional style, reimaging his vibrant subjects as multifaceted characters within singular social constructs.

Speaking on his style, Victor notes, “Intricately rendering the facial expressions of my subjects as a collection of protruding cubist forms, I aim to create a rich vocabulary of symbolism that offers opportunities to varied thoughts and open dialogues about the immutable and biological society.”

Victor’s daring approach to Cubism, combined with his personal style – marked by a rich, dark color palette and arresting textile patterns – has set him apart in the global art scene. His art, simple in backdrop yet complex in texture, offers a sense of tranquility that speaks volumes.

Following his debut, Victor’s second solo exhibition ‘HYPNAGOGIC’ took place at the prestigious Ojiri Gallery in London, further cementing his unique artistic vision. Moreover, his artwork was recently featured in the exhibition, “A Room Full of Mirrors,” at the Fragment Gallery, New York. Victor has also made his presence felt in various international art fairs, including Frieze London (2021), Art X Lagos (2021), Felix Art Fair (2022), Art Basel, Switzerland (2022), and FIAC Paris (2021), marking his meteoric rise in the art world.

Despite his widespread influence, which extends to prominent galleries and museums like the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) in Miami, Victor remains deeply connected to his roots in Nigeria, which continues to inspire his work.

Victor Ubah has emerged as a welcome diversion in a global art landscape often overshadowed by ephemeral trends and short-lived hype. Through his unique take on Cubism and his own evolving style, he is positioned to leave a lasting impact on the realm of contemporary art, creating a space for open dialogue about society and identity – a testament to the potency and versatility of his artistic expression.