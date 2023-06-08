Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed how President Bola Tinubu escaped a “poisonous knife” following his recent appointments.

Sani who took to his Twitter handle Wednesday, claimed Tinubu dodged a “poisonous knife” through his appointments of the Secretary to the State Government (SGF) and Chief of Staff (CoS).

Recall Tinubu appointed former Interior Minister, George Akume as the new SGF while appointing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his CoS.

However, Sani said Tinubu would have caused discord between him and Vice President Kashim Shettima if he had appointed who he described as “Mr Over Sabi” leaving his followers in suspense.

“If Tinubu had appointed ‘Mr Over Sabi’ as SGF or Chief of Staff, he would have sown the seed of discord between the President and the Vice President, speak and move around as more important than the two.

Tinubu has dodged a Poisonous knife,” Shehu Sani tweeted.

If Tinubu had appointed ‘Mr Over Sabi’ as SGF or Chief of Staff,he would have sown the seed of discord between the President and the Vice President,Speak and move around as more important than the two.Tinubu has dodged a Poisonous knife. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 7, 2023

