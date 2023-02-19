By Oluwole Ige

A diaspora-based Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Yoruba Global Council (YGC), on Sunday said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will deliver good governance and give Nigerians a new lease of life if elected president of the country.

The group hinted that with rich experience in public governance, competence and capacity, the standard bearer of the APC in the presidential poll would address the nation’s multifaceted challenges and de-escalate the growing tension in Nigeria.

In a press statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune by the spokesperson of the Yoruba Global Council Professor Lere Amusan and its secretary-general, Mr Segun Akanni, the group emphasised that it has become imperative for Yoruba sons and daughters to rally round Tinubu for victory at the poll given the wrong speculations and misconceptions being expressed in certain quarters about his personality.

“The statement read: “The YGC backing Tinubu in line with its core mandate of protecting the interest and advancing the course and aspiration of Yoruba in any field anywhere in the world.

“Nigeria’s foundation appears to be shaky as songs of disintegration are being echoed by different ethnic nationalities on account of the age-long discontent and disillusionment occasioned by the inequitable distribution of the country’s commonwealth and the apparent neglect of the Federal Character code, thereby denying some sections of Nigeria a sense of belonging.

“Senator Bola Tinubu is conscious of the depressing and uninspiring condition of our country and, if elected, is more than determined to right the wrongs and bring genuine relief to the victimised and marginalised Nigerians as well creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians to thrive and succeed irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation.

“His track record as Lagos State governor when he appointed Igbos as commissioners and other qualified non-Yoruba persons into key governmental positions speaks volume of his belief in the oneness of the Nigerian nation.

“There are pretenders who pay lip service to the issue of unity and diversity of the country. However, Tinubu’s noble ideals are being replicated by successive governors in Lagos State, from Babatunde Raji Fashola to Akinwumi Ambode and now, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” the statement concluded.