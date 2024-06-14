The suspension of Hon Barr Mathew Omonade, an All Progressive Party (APC) member representing Ughelli North 1 constituency in Delta Assembly has been lifted.

With this, all the rights and privileges as a member of the 8th assembly have been restored immediately as announced by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

The member was suspended in May for alleged gross misconduct after he fretted that his bill was allegedly plagiarised as it later came to the house as an executive bill.

Presenting the report of an adhoc committee that investigated the alleged misconduct of Hon Omonade at Thursday’s sitting, its chairman and Majority Leader of the House, Hon Emeka Nwaobi said among other things, that the suspended member had shown so much regret both in oral presentation and documented evidence before the committee.

Accordingly to him, Hon Omonade was remorseful of his actions which he had understood were against legislative practice and standards, and sincerely apologized for bringing the house into disrepute and disparage.

Nwaobi said; “Mr Speaker, Hon Omonade has made public apology appealing to this Honourable House to temper justice with mercy for he said ‘I made a mistake and I have realized my mistake.

“He further wrote another letter of apology dated 23rd May 2024, wherein he deeply regretted his actions and honestly pledged that the action that led to his suspension would not repeat itself again having understood the importance of maintaining a respectful and collaborative atmosphere in the House, thus dedicating to upholding the standards of the House, thereby hoping to have a positive working relationship with the leadership of the House”.

Nwaobi explained that having painstaking and exhaustively examined the issue that led to the suspension, the committee was saddened that “as a learned fellow, the Honorable Member still needs to be told that there is nothing like plagiarism in lawmaking. Laws made anywhere in the world can be domesticated in other places in the interest of the people, the state, or the country concerned.

“However, we hereby recommend to the House for adoption that the Honourable Member be sounded a note of warning against future occurrence of such actions that tend to undermine the integrity and sanctity of the office of the Governor and Speaker of the House.

“He should further be recommended to carefully and properly study the House Rules and by extension get understanding that laws are universal, for which reason laws made by one state or country can be domesticated in another state or country to serve the interest of the citizens without anybody from any quarter crying out for plagiarism.

“The suspension placed on the Honourable Member Representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency, Hon Omonade Mathew Onojighofia be lifted forthwith”, Nwaobi state.

The recommendations were however subjected to further debates on the floor of the House, where some members, including Hon Oboro Preyor, Bomadi, and Austin Uroye, Warri South 1 Constituency, appealed that the suspended Lawmaker be forgiven and suspension lifted as his constituents would have missed their representative in the State Legislature.

The lifting of the suspension order was unanimously adopted when put to voice votes by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor, who expressed concern over the attempt to subject the sacred Assembly to public ridicule.

Guwor emphasized that in the business of lawmaking, Laws are universal and can be domesticated anywhere, even as he advised members to always be guided by the rules.

Hon Omonade who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions is expected to resume his seat at plenary next week, the adjoined date of the house.

