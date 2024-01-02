President Bola Tinubu has suspended Mrs Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and chief executive of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

According to Channels Television, the President approved Shehu’s suspension with immediate effect and ordered her replacement.

This action comes merely three months after her confirmation for the appointment by the Senate.

Shehu worked as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, where she used her banking and career expertise to see to the digitalisation of the programme.

The former banker worked at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, from 2017 to 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…