The commencement of the automated passport application process is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 8, 2024, as announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister revealed this update while conducting an inspection of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) facilities in Abuja, accompanied by the Comptroller General of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju, on Monday.

In a statement made last December, Minister Tunji-Ojo had previously indicated the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing a comprehensive automation system for passport applications across the country.

Speaking on Monday, Tunji-Ojo said Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process, including uploading passport photos and supporting documents online without human contact, starting January 8.

He said the ministry has commenced the training process that will lead to the live launch of the automation.

“We are good to go live. We are starting the training, and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel and a sweet experience based on the renewed hope of Mr President.

We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum, he said.

Tunji-Ojo said the initiative is not only a leap towards efficiency but also a significant enhancement to the country’s security architecture.

The automated system is expected to expedite the detection of fraudulent passport applications, thus bolstering the nation’s security measures, he said, adding that the service has stationed document verification officers across all local government areas in the country to scrutinise passport applications in the country.

