Tinubu calls for more prayers for Nigrerian troops fighting terrorists, bandits

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday called on Nigerians to offer special prayers for the country’s military and security agencies, who are making immense sacrifices to keep the nation safe, especially those confronting terrorists and bandits across the country.

Speaking to journalists after observing the Eid-el-Adha prayers at the Eid Ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos, the President urged Nigerians to prioritise prayers for vulnerable citizens and security personnel, while also emphasising the need for national unity and compassion.

“We should remember to pray and give to those who are very vulnerable in the spirit of the season, which is sacrifice. We must unite, remain our brothers’ keeper, and give to our neighbours. We should show love to everyone,” Tinubu said.

He added, “We must also pray hard for our troops to keep us safe. They are making sacrifices in the challenges that we face from terrorism and banditry today. We must pray for them specifically, remember their sacrifices, and continue to behave well as citizens.”

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined other dignitaries at the prayer ground, where the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nola, delivered the Eid sermon.

Abu-Nola urged Muslims to emulate the spirit of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, stressing that sacrificial living was necessary for national and community development.

“The whole essence of today is sacrifice. We must learn to make sacrifices for our family, nation, and community. We must render our service to Allah, not men,” the Chief Imam said.

He further encouraged worshippers to live in peace and show concern for the poor and vulnerable among them, adding: “If we are to see the Nigeria of our dreams, we must be ready to make sacrifices. We must unite as Nigerians to make progress. We must rise above tribal sentiments. Whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, we must live above ethnic sentiments.”

Joining the President at the Eid ground were the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Femi Hamzat; and former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola.

Also present were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu; Group Chief Executive of Oando, Wale Tinubu; and President Tinubu’s longtime ally, Prof. Shaffideen Amuwo.

