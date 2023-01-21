‘Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians’

Entertainment
By
Ghanaian

Ghanaian superstar, Shatta Wale has called the Ghanaian music industry disgraceful in what is another infamous comment.

In his latest talk, the Dancehall act called Ghana music disgraceful, while stating that they need to learn from Nigerians. According to Shatta Wale, Nigerians walk the talk while Ghanaians are all talk and have no action.

He further stated that Ghanaians need to stop arguing with Nigerian show promoters and fans, and instead ask for help.

His tweet won’t come as a surprise to many people as he had previously been critical of the Ghanaian music industry in the past. Last year, he knocked Ghanaian fans for failing to support him after they mocked him for sounding like Burna Boy in his single ‘Cash Out’.

It’s uncertain what inspired his latest talk. but it might not be far from Wizkid’s shocking announcement that he will be going on tour with Davido after his “More Love, Less Ego” tour.

 

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Entertainment

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Entertainment

Anti-Igbo comment: Brymo replies critics

Entertainment

Actor Charles Okocha escapes death, shares testimony

Entertainment

Waje, Niyola, Naeto C, others make The Voice Nigeria judges

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More