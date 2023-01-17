Abiola, Sowore proffer panacea to nation’s multi dimensional challenges

The Presidential candidates of Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP) and Action Alliance, Kola Abiola and Omoyele Sowore have analyzed and proffered panacea to myriad of problems confronting the nation, especially reported cases of insecurity and economic and political challenges.

They made the observation at a presidential parley organized by the Southwest Development Stakeholders Forum, held at Jogor Center, Ibadan on Tuesday.

While Abiola described the action of some people calling for secession, Sowore decried lack of unity among the Yoruba race

Abiola said the action of some sections of the Country agitating for separate nations is unconstitutional and also amount to treasonable.

He stated that if voted in as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on February 25, 2023, he would resist any action by individuals or group of persons that might threaten the corporate existence of the Country as a nation.

He promised to turn the country around for the betterment of all Nigerians irrespective of their tribe or religion.

Blaming the lingering security challenge on bad leadership, Abiola said Nigeria needs new set of leaders who have the interest of the masses at heart.

He, however, urged the eligible voters, especially women not to mortgage the future of their children in the coming elections.

“Nigeria needs new set of leaders. And only the masses can change this narrative. Don’t sell your votes because of N2,000. Don’t sell your vote because of two kongos of rice. Vote for the right candidate and that’s why I am seeking for your votes now so as to return the lost glory of this great country.

“We cannot move freely anymore because of insecurity, because of kidnapping and armed robbery; and that’s why we need to go back to community based policing where everybody will know what is going on in their respective areas. I will not allow anything that will affect the unity of this country. I will come hard on sessionists because their action is unconstitutional and amount to treasonable,” He declared.





In his address, the presidential candidate of Action Alliance, Omoyele Sowore attributed what he described as backwardness of Yoruba race to disunity among the leadership.

Most of the leaders have become bastard by working against the late Obafemi Awolowo and late Moshood Abiola from becoming the president of Nigeria.

He recalled the best achievements of late Awolowo, especially in the areas of education, health and housing, noting that many leaders are not fit to be at the helm of affairs.

“Many Nigerians abroad are ready to come back home only if Nigeria becomes better. We have people who can rebuild the country but they are not happy to return home. Nigeria as a country has challenges of electricity, security and enormous crisis and if care is not taken the challenges may become complex.” He explained.

He, therefore, counselled Nigerians on the need not to vote for people who are not ready to work for the development of the country but only interested in their own selfish gains.