Secretary of the disbanded All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Honourable James Faleke, has announced plans to receive President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the country on Monday.

Faleke in a message on Twitter handle of the Tinubu Support Group disclosed that Senator Tinubu and his wife, Remi Tinubu would land at the Presidential wing of the International Airport, Abuja on Monday.

Party chieftains and faithful willing to welcome the president-elect were advised to arrive at the APC Campaign Office by 12 noon to join a bus that would convey them to the airport.

“Buses will be provided.

Only Accredited persons will be allowed at the Airport for security reasons.

However, Faleke did not give any information on the President-elect’s mission abroad and where he would be flying into the country on Monday.

