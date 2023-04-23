The Lagos State Government has said the Lagos State Park Management Committee was not dissolved contrary to some media reports recently.

It said the validity of the Park Committee was never an issue before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria(NICN) but the suspension of activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

In a statement over the weekend by the Director of Public Affairs unit of Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Grace Alo, the ministry is making the clarification so as to correct, according to it, the impression that the Park Committee had been dissolved following the judgement of the industrial court.

It said the judgment only concerned the suspension of activities of RTEAN in the state and declared such as unconstitutional, hence, ordering its reinstatement.

The state government had suspended the operations of RTEAN in September 2022 following a fracas and constituted a 35-man caretaker committee.

But the state government said it set up the Lagos State Park Administrators Ad-Hoc Committee on the operations of commercial road transport workers activities within garages and motor parks and not a caretaker committee to run the affairs of RTEAN.

Now, the state government, according to the ministry, has applied for the Certified True Copy of the judgement and intends to file an appeal in respect of same.

“So, all affected parties are enjoined to remain calm and be law-abiding,” the ministry said.