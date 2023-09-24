President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

About 24 students were reportedly kidnapped after bandits invaded the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday.

Force Information Officer, Operation Hadarin-Daji, Captain Ibrahim Yahaya, however, confirmed that troops had rescued six out of the kidnapped students.

President Tinubu has condemned the act as a reprehensible act of abduction, saying that there is no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only “offense” was their pursuit of quality education.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president (media & publicity), while the president wholeheartedly commiserates with all families directly impacted by this sad incident, he affirmed that his administration has a solemn duty to protect every Nigerian citizen.

In line with this commitment, Tinubu assured the families of the abducted students that no effort would be spared in ensuring their safe return.

The president also pledged that the federal government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.

