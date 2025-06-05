Two policemen killed as kidnappers abduct Chinese, Nigerian in Kwara

Unidentified armed assailants killed two mobile police officers and abducted a Chinese national and a Nigerian at a mining facility in Oreke-Oke-Igbo, located in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, on Wednesday evening.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the attackers also made away with the rifles of the slain officers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident on behalf of the state command, said the hoodlums launched the attack around 6:30 p.m. at the mining site.

The officers of the Nigeria Police Force were identified as ASP Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah, both attached to the 45 PMF, Abuja. They were on official protective duty at the location.

The abducted individuals were identified as Mr. Sam Xie Wie, a Chinese national, and Mr. David Adenaiye, a native of Kogi State, both of whom were working at the mining site during the incident.

The police statement read:

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms a deadly attack and abduction that occurred on June 4, 2025, at about 18:30 hours. This heinous act took place at a mining site in Oreke-Oke-Igbo, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

“Information received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oreke indicates that a group of unidentified armed assailants invaded the mining facility, where they tragically shot and killed two officers of the Nigeria Police Force—ASP Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah—both of whom were attached to the 45 PMF, Abuja, and on official protective assignment at the site. The attackers also made away with the rifles of the deceased officers.

“In addition to the killings, the assailants abducted two individuals: Mr. Sam Xie Wie, a Chinese national, and Mr. David Adenaiye, a native of Kogi State, who was working at the site at the time.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, psc, mnips, strongly condemns this brutal act and assures the public that the Command has since launched a decisive response. Tactical and intelligence-driven efforts are underway to ensure the swift rescue of the abducted victims and the arrest of the perpetrators of this cowardly attack.

“The Command is working in close synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders to strengthen its presence in the area and to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

“Residents of Kwara State are urged to remain calm and law-abiding, as the Command remains fully committed to the protection of lives and property across the state. We appeal to members of the public to provide credible and timely information that could aid the ongoing investigation and recovery efforts.

“Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”