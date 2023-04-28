President Muhammadu Buhari was on Friday joined by president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for Jum’at prayers at the State House Mosque, Abuja.

Tinubu was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Ustadh Abdul-Wahid Suleiman, led the two rakaat (units) of prayers.

Also at the prayer were House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Munguno; and Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other senior government officials.

