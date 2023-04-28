The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), a scheme created some 50 years ago, has been commended for demonstrating its ability to remain relevant in the life cycle of the nation through youth integration.

The assertion was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, who also said that the NYSC has remained a veritable tool in the country’s quest to build a strong, united and indivisible entity.

He stated this on Friday, during the official swearing in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps members posted to Bauchi State for the mandatory one year service held at the Permanent Orientation camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa LGA of the state.

Bala Mohammed, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Kashim, added that the scheme has really played a very key role in promoting unity in diversity.

He, however, urged the Corps members posted to the State to be patriotic and selfless in all their activities both in Camp and at their places of primary assignment.

The Governor added that this would forge the ties of brotherhood based on trust, hopes and aspirations for a greater Nigeria.

According to him, “Given the strategic utility value of the youth as imperative for nation building, our government will spare no effort in strengthening and empowering youth related programmes and would also make adequate provision towards the realization of this objective.”

The Governor added that, “My dear compatriots, the success or otherwise of your service year is to a large extent dependent on the foundation laid during the orientation course.”

Bala Mohammed added that, “I enjoin you to participate actively in all camp activities so as to adequately equip yourselves for the challenges ahead.”

“We are committed to supporting the NYSC scheme in the state and shall continue to ensure that necessary appropriation will continue to be provided to sustain the gains of the service corps,” he said.

The governor further reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide for the welfare and security needs of all Corps members deployed to the state.





Also speaking, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, lauded the governor for the support the scheme had been enjoying in the state over time.

Rifkatu Yakubu was particular about the prompt mobilization of resources to rebuild the orientation Camp’s perimeter fence that was destroyed by a rainstorm during the last rainy season.

She stressed that, “Sir, your unquantifiable love for the NYSC scheme is highly appreciated. May I at this juncture, make a passionate appeal to Your Excellency to please assist in reconnecting the orientation camp to the national grid.”

The Coordinator further said that, “I equally wish to reiterate our early appeal for expansion of the Camp multipurpose hall to 5000 capacity and additional hostel accommodation so as to meet up with the growing population of Corps members.”

A total of 2,300 Corps members were posted to the state for the one year compulsory exercise, however, 1,200 comprising 680 males and 520 females had been registered so far.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE