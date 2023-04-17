The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said he is not sure if Nigeria’s constitution allows dual citizenship.

The minister was reacting to photos of what appeared to be a Guinean passport with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as its holder being widely shared online over the weekend.

The allegations of Tinubu purportedly being a citizen of both Nigeria and Guinea generated uproar among netizens, especially those opposed to his emergence as the President-elect in the February 25 election.

“I know he carries a Nigerian passport; I don’t know about dual citizenship.

“I know he resided abroad when he went on exile. I don’t know if they gave him American citizenship there. What does that have to do with the results of the election? The last time I checked, I think Nigeria’s constitution allows you to have dual citizenship?” Fashola, a former chief of staff to Tinubu, said during his live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

