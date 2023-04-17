Passengers at the Murtala Muhammed Airport experienced significant difficulties yesterday as aviation unions paralyzed vehicular movement for several hours due to a two-day warning strike embarked upon over salary structures.

The unions, in solidarity with the representatives of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), brought all businesses to a halt, gathering at the roundabout leading to both the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and the MMA2.

Despite the heavy presence of the airport police command and their counterparts from the State Security Service, the unions were undeterred in achieving their goal of sending a signal to the federal government regarding their demands.

Workers from various agencies led by the unions sang in derogatory language against the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who they accused of plunging the sector into crisis.

A photojournalist, Ben Uwalaka of the Daily Trust, was assaulted and detained by the airport police for doing his job.

The police officers’ attempt to provoke the unions and workers to anger was unsuccessful, and Uwalaka was released with the intervention of the representatives of the unions and airport journalists, although his expensive camera was already damaged.

The unions removed the blockade on the roads at 12 pm, providing relief for intending passengers and other airport workers, with a promise to continue with the protest on Tuesday, April 18th, the second day slated for continuing with the warning strike.

The unions have equally warned that if nothing tangible comes from the government at the end of the warning strike, there will be a total shutdown of the airports and the airspace.

The Ministry of Aviation expressed its displeasure at the ongoing strike embarked upon by the unions, describing it as unnecessary and capable of increasing the hardships of Nigerians.

In a letter issued and signed by the Head of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, the ministry insisted that the offices of the agencies already marked for demolition are obstructing the airport runway, hence, in the public interest.

While appealing to the unions to sheath the sword, the ministry warned to view seriously “any behaviour by any union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at the airports.” On the issue of airport concession, the ministry argued that it was a global practice aimed at enhancing the economic viability of airports.





The ministry described the issues of the condition of service of the agencies as a work in progress and insisted that the grievances prompting the strike by the unions should not have been allowed to lead to the sad development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…