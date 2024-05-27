The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, took a final lap of inspection of the facilities of the Abuja light rail project on Monday evening, preparatory to President Tinubu’s flag-off of commercial activities to mark his one year in office.

It would be recalled that Wike, in an earlier inspection of the rail project, observed some minor things he said needed to be corrected.

Speaking after the inspection, Wike said, “We are good to go; for the president, it’s a promise made and a promise kept. First of all, we are very happy that all our efforts have come to fruition. It’s no longer a story, but a reality.”

However, he protested that he shouldn’t rate himself when asked about Tinubu’s performance in one year. He said one year is too short for any meaningful contribution, but he narrated the achievements so far.

“So you are asking me to rate myself, however, if you say so. You can see that Mr President has done very well, not only in physical infrastructure but also in human capital development.

“Nothing in this world is better than a career prospect. I am sure the civil servants in the FCT are very happy that their hopes have been rekindled. Their hopes have been restored.

“Mr President has done very well. He is reassuring Nigerians that he is committed to delivering the dividends of democracy.

“There are so many areas of attention; one year is really not enough for you to expect 100 per cent, but what you’ve seen on the ground shows there is hope for Nigerians.”

With the dressed rehearsal on Monday, all is set and prepared for Mr President to take a ride on the Abuja light rail billed for Wednesday.

