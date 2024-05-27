A Kano State High Court presided over on Monday has issued an interim injunction restraining Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicant

The presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, gave the order upon hearing of exparte application by counsel to the applicants, Barrister Ibrahim Isa Wangida dated 27th May 2024.

The order reads: “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police, Kano State should immediately take the palace of the Emir of Kano situated being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24 May 2024.”

“That an order of this Hon. Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby made that 1- 5th Defendants be through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice,” the court concluded.

The applicants in the suit include the Kano State Attorney General, the Speaker Kano House of Assembly, and the Kano State House of Assembly.

The respondents on the other hand, Aminu Ado Bayero, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II, Alhaji Kabir Muhammad Inuwa and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya.

Others include the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigerian Army

Justice Aliyu fixed 11th June 2024 for the hearing of the motion on notice.