Commendations have continued to trail the appointment of the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire as Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Commending the appointment of Adefulire, the immediate past board member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi described the appointment of the former Deputy Governor as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a positive development.

Acknowledging the efforts of Adefulire towards the attainment of the global 2030 agenda, the Ogbomoso Prince urged the presidential aide to sustain her advocacy for the domestication of the SDGs at the national and sub-national levels.

The former Special Assistant to the Governor of Oyo State on Millennium Development Goals ( 2008-2011), stressed that Adefulire has consistently demonstrated passion in strengthening cooperation between the Nigerian government and development partners across the globe towards the achievement of SDGs.

In a congratulatory message, Oyewumi noted that with the antecedents of the new appointee in public service, “there is no doubt that Adefulire will deploy her intellectual capacity and administrative acumen in her noble role.

He said: “the appointment of Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire as Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs is not a surprise as the new appointee has been a firm advocate of the SDGs 2030 agenda.

“She is equipped with the right skills to drive the implementation of SDGs in Nigeria.

“Having served in the same position in the last administration, the presidential aide is a right fit.

“Adefulire will no doubt, live up to expectations in her capacity”.

Oyewumi, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Campaign, commended President Tinubu for the choice of Adefulire while wishing the presidential aide continued success in her endeavours.