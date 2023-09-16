The Member representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Isma’il Haruna Dabo, has condemned, in strong terms, the kidnapping of a Police Officer in Toro by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The Federal Lawmaker, in a message on Saturday, stated that, “I received with great concerns the disgusting, tragic and heinous attack of innocent souls of Toro town, the Headquarters of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.”

According to him, “It is so unfortunate and regrettable that, when innocent people were going about their normal and legitimate activities, others were planning evil to disturb the peace enjoyed in Toro Federal Constituency.”

Isma’il Haruna added, “The action of those behind this dastardly act stands condemned, and their motives to cripple down the economy of our dear Constituency and its environs must be resisted in all manner.”

“I call on the security agencies to swing into action immediately to fish out the perpetrators, as the evil act must not be allowed to go unchecked by ensuring that the Kidnapped victim returns unhurt,” he stressed.

The Federal Lawmaker added, “The Peace and development of Toro Federal Constituency remains my utmost priority. I will continue to partner with all the relevant authorities concerned, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Army, and other Security agencies, as well as all Stakeholders beyond the edge of a political party, to ensure that peace is sustained in Toro Federal Constituency.”





He then commended the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, and the Security agencies for responding positively to the earlier calls during similar events in Lame District.

According to him, “The daunting task of Securing our Communities should not be left to the Governor alone; we must play our roles as your Representatives through engagements.”

“To this end, We will continue on the directions of engaging all that matters in finding lasting solutions to this recurrent miscarriage of justice meted against the innocent souls of Toro Federal Constituency,” Isma’il Haruna assured.

