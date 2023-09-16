Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the culture of standing up for governor or President at an event as a sign of respect for them as authority, noting that a sitting governor is more superior and powerful than any traditional ruler.

Obasanjo disclosed this on Friday during the inauguration of a 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the completed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Iseyin Campus, which houses the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources in Oyo State.

According to him, there is a need for traditional rulers to give honor to those who deserve it.

He stated that in line with Yoruba culture, traditional rulers, regardless of their positions, must give respect to elders and those in positions of authority.

In a video shared by Mrluvy on X (formerly Twitter), Obasanjo, while speaking in his native Yoruba language, said, “Thank you. Please be seated. Firstly, I greet you all monarchs and royal fathers and thank you for coming. But let me say this: wherever a governor or president is, the kings present there must stand up to honor him.

“Stand up! You can have your seat. Please!!!” he ordered them.

“Please in Yoruba land, there are two things that are most respected among others: age and position. A governor’s position is more powerful than that of any king when he is still in power.

“Even when I was President, I prostrated for kings outside, but once we got inside, the kings would prostrate for me. So let’s always celebrate our culture.”