Edo police arrest husband over wife’s suspicious suicide

The police have arrested the husband of a 27-year-old woman who allegedly committed suicide in Benin City.

The remains of the deceased who was identified as Mrs Cynthia Agho was reportedly found dangling on a ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck in the couple’s bedroom in Uptown lucky way area of suburban Aduwawa, Benin City.

The husband of the woman, Mr Emmanuel Omoru was arrested by the police following a rumour that he may have killed the wife but faked it as suicide.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the tragic incident said it happened on July 7.

Nwanbuzor said the control room of Aduwawa Police Station had received a distress call on that fateful day that a young woman committed suicide by hanging at her residence.

He said when the police got to the scene of the crime, they met the body of the woman who was later identified by her husband, one Emmanual Omoru as Mrs Cynthia Agho, 27, swinging in a rope tied to the ceiling fan inside in her bedroom.

The spokesman explained that the police found a stool beneath the ceiling fan and promptly took the photograph of the corpse before lowering it down and evacuating it to the police’s hospital morgue for autopsy, adding that no written note was found at the scene.





According to him, preliminary investigations have commenced to identify or find out whether it is a case of suspected suicide or murder.

Nwanbuzor said: “Rumour is flying that it is a case of suspected murder and that is why the investigation has commenced to unravell the truth.”

He continued: “The husband of the woman is in the police custody undergoing investigation at Aduwawa Police Station and would be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigations.”