Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum and senior brother of the Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate in the last election, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, is one of the special advisers approved for the office of the vice president by President Bola Tinubu.

The Presidency on Monday announced his approval of 18 special advisers and senior special assistants for the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

A statement issued on Monday by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, explained that the approval is to actualize the agenda of the federal government across the different sectors of the economy.

The approved appointments are comprise special advisers and 12 senior special assistants.

They appointments includes Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser, to the President on NEC & Climate Change; Tope Kolade Fasua as Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser , General Duties; Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Adviser on Political Matters, and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC & Investment.

Others include, Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure; Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration & Office Coordination; Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications; Ishaq Ahmed Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media & Emergency Management; Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment & Privatisation; Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties; Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Agribusiness & Productivity Enhancement; Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research & Analytics, and Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & MSMEs.

Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation; Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC; Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, and Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President).

