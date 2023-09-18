The federal government has urged universities and other tertiary institutions in the country on the need to focus on industry-linked research for accelerated national development.

Ministry of Education Minister Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, who gave the charge on Monday in Abuja, emphasized that industry-linked research by the institutions of higher learning in Nigeria is key to national development.

In a statement, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, said the Minister made a call in his office in Abuja while receiving briefings from Chief Executives of Parastatals and Agencies under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Mamman said: “The Federal Government is determined to support Research linked to industry to synchronize research and the industrial sector to accelerate national development.”

The Minister called on academic community members to see research beyond promotion and career advancement, adding that overall National Development must take priority over any other considerations.

He promised to do everything humanly possible to encourage industry-based research to accelerate national development.

On his part, Minister of State for Education Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu expressed the Government’s determination to support the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in its efforts to promote industry-based research, adding that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would clear any obstacle on the way of research funding.

Earlier in his briefing, Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Arc Sunny Echono, told the Ministers that the fund has sponsored over 65 000 staff in Tertiary Institutions to National and International conferences, workshops, and training Programmes in the last two years.

The Executive Secretary briefed the Ministers on critical investments being made by the Fund on high-impact projects, disaster recovery & research grants.

Echono informed the Ministers that investment in research in varsities led to the Production and Public presentations of over 60 books in 2022, adding that more books will be published at designated publishing houses across the six geopolitical zones in the coming years.

