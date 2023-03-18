Ebenezer Adurokiya

Rampaging thugs have destroyed electoral materials, including the BVAS machine at Evwerni community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The thugs are suspected of working for a former Delta lawmaker and serving as Commissioner.

Among the electoral materials destroyed was the BVAS machine.

As of the time of filing this report, voting has been disrupted in all the polling units in Evwerni.

A team of journalists monitoring the elections were prevented from entering the community by the rampaging thugs allegedly loyal to the serving State Commissioner.

It was gathered that security personnel sent to the community had been allegedly compromised as they allegedly supervised the disruption of the process.

Some of the corps members and other elected officials were attacked by the thugs, with some sustaining injuries, and about three BIVAS machines were smashed.

Evwerni is the country home of the founding leader of APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, whom some PDP leaders.