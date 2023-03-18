Rachael Omidiji

Popular Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has cried out in fear as thugs attacked her in her polling unit in Lagos.

She made this cry in a live video on a Saturday morning, 18th March 2023.

She further asked where is the free and fair election Nigerians were promised, as she was attacked with knives and her car screen was smashed too.

The popular actress finally said she can never go back to the polling unit to vote as she is scared and that mischievous figures must not be heard in the polling unit.

She said, ”what happened to the free and fair election you promised us? There is no free and fair election. What a shame, oh! what a shame

men with guns and knives came in, directly attacking me like it was just me.”