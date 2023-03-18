By: Taoheed Adegbite

The convoy of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State was reportedly involved in an accident on Friday night, leading to the death of three while several others injured.

The accident which occured along the Jikamshi Bridge in the Musawa Local Government Area of the State, claimed the lives of two police officers attached to the convoy; Kabir Adamu and Nura Sufiyanu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, in a telephone conversation with Channels Television on Friday, confirmed the incident. He, however, did not disclose the identity of the affected civilian.

According to the Police spokesperson, the governor was on his way to Masari, his hometown in Kafur Local Government Area of the state for the governorship and state assembly elections when his convoy involved in an accident.