Thugs disrupt PDP rally in Kaduna

Suspected thugs in the earlier hours of Monday at the Ranch Bees Stadium Kaduna stormed the venue to unleash violence on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who were already seated waiting for their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

It was gathered that the thugs arrived at the venue in batches and placed themselves in strategic positions.

A concerned PDP supporter who gave his name as Abubakar Shehu said, “We heard noises and before we knew what was happening thugs had come in to disrupt the proceedings of the day.”

The supporters who were not anticipating that began to take refuge and many started running out of the stadium before security men were brought in to calm the uprising.

There was no arrest at the time of filing the report. However, the rally still took place.

Reacting to the attempt to disrupt the rally the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said, “I have just received emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State.

“This is undemocratic and against the peace accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.”

Similarly, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal also condemned the attack, stating that it will not stop the victory of the PDP.

“The party had on Sunday alleged plots by certain anti-democratic forces who were uncomfortable and unhappy with the success of the ongoing reconciliation efforts, stability and popularity of the party, to cause tension and disrupt the party’s programmes in Kaduna State.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said, “Our party’s position is predicated on information at our disposal of how these anti-party elements who are not happy with the campaign successes achieved by the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and other Party leaders, have concluded plots to orchestrate tension and create an impression of crisis within the PDP by recruiting thugs to protest and disrupt scheduled programmes of the PDP in Kaduna State.

”The statement said the PDP had information on how these individuals, who were frustrated by the huge success of the PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital last Monday, were bent on creating a situation to discredit the PDP Presidential Campaign rally in Kaduna State.

“These anti-party interests plot to stage a protest tomorrow in Kaduna State with unfounded allegations, claims and selfish demands aimed to embarrass the National Chairman as well as discredit the integrity and decisions of top organs of the party including the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is undeterred and standing shoulder to shoulder with the good people of Kaduna State who are set for our presidential campaign rally, which will hold peacefully in Kaduna State.

“Our party will never be distracted from its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC); the reason Nigerians are rallying with Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.”