Commotion as diesel tanker explodes near Kingdom Heritage School in Abuja

There was commotion near Kingdom Heritage Model School located in the Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as parents rushed to pick up their children following a tanker explosion near the school.

Kingdom Heritage Model School belongs to Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, owned by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 am when a tanker loaded with diesel tipped over on its way to supply a gas station in the area and went up in flames, causing a commotion in the area as parents thronged the school to get their children.

It was gathered that the school management had sent a ‘distress message’ to the parents to pick up their children for safety purposes following the explosion.

Many parents who could not understand the nature of the explosion thought that the school and the church were under attack considering the insecurity in the country.

Normalcy, however, returned when officers of the FCT Fire Service put out the raging fire which was a few metres away from the school and no life was lost.

