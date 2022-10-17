CJN to swear in 62 new SANs on November 28

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on November 28, 2022, swear in the 62 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) announced the appointment of the new SANs on September 29 this year.

The Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, said, in a statement on Monday that, the event, earlier scheduled for November 21, was shifted to accommodate other activities of the court.

He said, the swearing-in, scheduled for the court’s main courtroom,

forms, “One of the several programmes planned to formally usher in the 2022/2023 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Going by our age-long tradition, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the-Judiciary address which is ostensible to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2021/2022 legal year.

“It will be recalled that out of the 174 applicants for the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2022, 62 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise. Out of this number, 53 are advocates while 9 are academics.

“The earlier announced date of November 21, 2022, to swear in the newly appointed Senior Advocates had to be shifted to the new date of November 28, 2022, in order to accommodate other programmes slated for the court’s new legal year.

“The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a highly eventful and remarkably successful 2021/2022 legal year on Monday, July 23, 2022. Though, the court had started sitting since September 12, 2022, the new legal year ceremony is now being formally held in line with our tradition.

“All the programmes billed to mark the commencement of the new legal year are to begin at 10:00 am in the main courtroom of the Supreme Court,” Akande said in the statement.

