Three teenagers allegedly gang-rape 14-year-old girl inside Ondo school

A 14-year-old Senior Secondary School girl of Akure High School in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo state has been allegedly gang-raped by three teenagers in a bush within the school compound.

It was gathered that the victim, a SSS 1 student had gone to a nearby bush within the school premises to defecate when the three boys who noticed her followed her into the bush.

The suspects waited for her and allegedly gang-raped her while the girl who was said to be bleeding rushed back to her class to inform her friends.

A reliable source within the school disclosed that the incident happened during the break period of the school, saying the boys who had been monitoring the girl ambushed her at a lonely place within the school.

He said the three friends have been trailing and disturbing the girl in school before the incident while one of the boys had earlier demanded sex from the girl, but she turned him down.

He said the boy, however, called on his two friends to join in raping her in an isolated place.

She said the young girl was reported to have walked into the classroom with bloodstains on her uniform.





He said the boys were interrogated and arrested by men of the state police command and have been taken to Juvenile Correctional Centre.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said it was a case of conspiracy and defilement against the three boys.

She listed the three suspects as Idris Matthew 17 years, Olawale Tobi 18 years, Ajayi Micheal 17 years, all students of Akure High School, Akure.

Odunlami, however, said that the three suspects are in custody at the Juvenile Correctional Centre in Akure.