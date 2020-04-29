Three sisters drown inside river after working at parents farm in Ebonyi

A father has given chilling details of how his three female children drowned in a river at Amaeze Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when they went to swim after working on his farm.

The three sisters between the ages of 14 and 18 had gone to farm with their parents and decided to swim at a river nearby the farm and after a few minutes, they got drowned.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

According to her, “Today 28th April, 2020 at about 1100am, One Amamuche Okoro Aja of Amauzu Amaeze Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State reported at Ivo Divisional Headquarters that on the 25/04/2020 at about 11:12 a.m., he and his wife went to the farm together with their three children namely Chisom Goodness Okoro, 18yrs of age, Chinelo Covenant Okoro, 15yrs of age and Chika Godwin Okoro, 14yrs of age.

“The father added that after working for some time, the children went to swim at a river. On seeing that they had stayed too long, he sent his wife to call the children only to find out that they have all drowned in the river.

“Following the report, the Divisional Police officer of the area led a team of police detective to the scene of the incident and immediately commenced investigation into the matter.”